The official website of Sky Sports, which carries WWE television and pay-per-view programming in the UK, has released an updated list of major events for 2017 and 2018 with a few previously unannounced dates. This gives us a look at the trajectory of WWE shows through the middle of the summer, with Backlash moving back to its original role this year as a post-WrestleMania event, along with Payback. While we still don’t have locations for several of this year’s minor¬†pay-per-views, it’s likely either Backlash or Extreme Rules will take place in Chicago, as the company has toured there¬†in the early summer months for many years. Payback is an option as well, but with the Raw brand in Milwaukee (which is virtually the same market) just a month earlier, it’s not likely they would run two Raw brand events in the same region so close to one another. Fastlane: March 5, 2017

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Brand: Raw WrestleMania 33: April 2, 2017

Location: Orlando, FL

Brand: Raw/Smackdown Payback: April 30, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Raw) Backlash: May 21, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Smackdown) Extreme Rules: June 4, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Raw) Money in the Bank: June 18, 2017

Location: St. Louis, MO

Brand: Smackdown SummerSlam: August 20, 2017

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brand: Raw/Smackdown Survivor Series: November 19, 2017

Location: Houston, TX

Brand: Raw/Smackdown Royal Rumble: January 28, 2018

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Brand: Raw/Smackdown WrestleMania 34: April 8, 2018

Location: New Orleans, LA

Brand: Raw/Smackdown