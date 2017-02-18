The official website of Sky Sports, which carries WWE television and pay-per-view programming in the UK, has released an updated list of major events for 2017 and 2018 with a few previously unannounced dates. This gives us a look at the trajectory of WWE shows through the middle of the summer, with Backlash moving back to its original role this year as a post-WrestleMania event, along with Payback. While we still don’t have locations for several of this year’s minor pay-per-views, it’s likely either Backlash or Extreme Rules will take place in Chicago, as the company has toured there in the early summer months for many years. Payback is an option as well, but with the Raw brand in Milwaukee (which is virtually the same market) just a month earlier, it’s not likely they would run two Raw brand events in the same region so close to one another. Fastlane: March 5, 2017

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Brand: Raw WrestleMania 33: April 2, 2017

Location: Orlando, FL

Brand: Raw/Smackdown Payback: April 30, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Raw) Backlash: May 21, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Smackdown) Extreme Rules: June 4, 2017

Location: n/a

Brand: n/a (likely Raw) Money in the Bank: June 18, 2017

Location: St. Louis, MO

Brand: Smackdown SummerSlam: August 20, 2017

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Brand: Raw/Smackdown Survivor Series: November 19, 2017

Location: Houston, TX

Brand: Raw/Smackdown Royal Rumble: January 28, 2018

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Brand: Raw/Smackdown WrestleMania 34: April 8, 2018

Location: New Orleans, LA

Brand: Raw/Smackdown