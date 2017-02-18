PWG Returns to Reseda Tonight Feat. Bullet Club vs OI4K, Cody Rhodes, Zack Sabre Jr Defends, Ricochet vs Rush, More

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla returns to Reseda, CA Saturday night for their first event of 2017, “Only Kings Understand Each Other”. The main event will see Zack Sabre, Jr. defend the PWG Championship against veteran star Chuck Taylor. Plus, it will be ROH Champion vs AAW Champion when Adam Cole and the Young Bucks take on OI4K members Sami Callihan, Jake Crist and Dave Crist. We’ll have results from Saturday’s event shortly after its conclusion.

PWG World Championship

Zack Sabre Jr (c) vs. Chuck Taylor

Adam Cole & The Young Bucks (SuperKliq) vs. Sami Callihan & The Crists (OI4K)

Cody Rhodes vs. Trevor Lee

Jeff Cobb & Matt Riddle vs. Michael Elgin & Brian Cage

Fenix vs. Trent?

Marty Scurll vs. Jay White

Ricochet vs. Lio Rush