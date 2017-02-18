Eva Marie Opens Up on Alcohol Abuse
Earlier this week we shared a video from WWE Superstar Eva Marie, who discussed online hatred in a Q&A video for her official YouTube account. In the same video, the Total Divas star was asked a question about alcohol abuse, and opened up about her own recovery.
Cody Levels Pentagon w/ Destroyer
Cody Rhodes continued his tour of the U.S. independent scene this Friday night when he faced off against Pentagon Jr. for All Pro Wrestling in the Bay Area of California. During the match, as seen below, the former WWE Superstar proved he’s not just a house guest on the indie circuit, busting out a picture perfect version of the Canadian Destroyer. Check it out…
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?