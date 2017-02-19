– In the late Saturday night edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave an update on former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, who will apparently be spending a lot more time in New Japan Pro Wrestling this year. According to Meltzer, after his experience in the Tokyo Dome on January 4th, he now considers the promotion his “home base”, and is looking forward to working a lot more dates with NJPW going forward. – In the same podcast, it was also confirmed that top British pro wrestling Zack Sabre Jr. will be headed to New Japan soon. Fellow UK star Will Ospreay has been a mainstay with the promotion as a part of Kazuchika Okada’s Chaos faction for quite some time now, while Katsuyori Shibata currently holds the Rev Pro British Heavyweight Championship. Sabre has made a big name for himself all over the world, and established himself as a fixture of the U.S. independent scene in 2016, where he current holds the PWG World Championship. – The Togi Makabe 20th Anniversary Show will be happening this Tuesday, broadcast live on New Japan World. The main event will see Makabe team up with Tomoaki Honma to take on IWGP Tag Team Champions Toru Yano and Tomohiro Ishii in a special non-title anniversary match. Also on the card, all five major members of Los Ingobernables de Japon will be in action against Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Kushida, Ryusuke Taguchi and David Finlay. Wrestlezone will most likely not have live coverage of the show, but you can watch live on New Japan World and we will have a complete breakdown after its conclusion.