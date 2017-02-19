Michael Elgin Launches His Promotion Glory Pro in St. Louis Today; Will Face Matt Riddle in First-Ever Main Event Plus Ethan Page, Curt Stallion & More

New Japan Pro Wrestling star, former IWGP Intercontinental Champion and former Ring of Honor World Champion “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin will be launching his very own promotion, Glory Pro Wrestling in the St. Louis area today.

Their first even, entitled “Crowning Achievement” will see Elgin take on Matt Riddle for the Progress Atlas Championship in the main event, in a first-ever encounter between the two indie mega stars. Also scheduled are first round Crown of Glory tournament matches, which will crown the promotion’s first champion. Booked to appear is Ring of Honor Top Prospect competitor Curt Stallion, “All Ego” Ethan Page, Shigehiro Irie, Jake Something, Shane Sabre, Danny Adams and more. Big Mike has already locked down some huge main events for future shows in 2017 as well, including stars like Cody Rhodes, Pentagon Jr., and Sami Callihan.

Wrestlezone’s Mike Killam will be making the drive down to St. Louis for the show, so if you’re in the area come out, say hello and have a great time! Tickets are $15 at the door.

Glory Pro Wrestling “Crowning Achievement

405 E. 4th Street

Alton, IL

Doors open @ 2:00 p.m.

Bell time @ 3:00 p.m.