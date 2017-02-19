Big Jim Ross 2016 Indy Event feat. Sting, The Hardys, Lawler & More Airing Tonight, 16 WWE Towers of Doom That Ended in a Pileup (Video)

WWE Fury

WWE has released a new “WWE Fury” video, featuring 16 Towers of Doom that ended up in a pileup, and you can check it out at this link.

Oklamania 2016 Airing Tonight

Tonight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be streaming last Summer’s Oklamania event which was presented by Jim Ross and the Imperial Wrestling Revolution, and featured the following card. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link .

-Danny Hodge Trophy Battle Royal featuring: Aron Rex FKA Damien Sandow, Marshall & Ross Von Erich, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Donovan Dijak, Guy Atticus, “the Magnificent” Malico, and more!!!

-Dalton Castle vs. Roderick Strong

-NWA Womens Championship 4-way: (C) Amber O’Neal vs. Mickie James vs. Angelina Love vs. Nikki Knight

-Ethan Carter III vs. Moose

-IWR Revolutionary Title Match: (C) “The Chickasaw Warrior Ky-Ote vs. Chavo Guerrero Jr.

-Jerry “The King” Lawler vs. Jeff Jarrett w/Karen Jarrett

-IWR Championship Match: (C) Chris Cambridge vs. Lance Hoyt

-For the first time ever!!! The Hardy’s vs. War Machine w/Jim Cornette

Also, an unforgettable appearance by “the Icon” Sting as he faces off against Abyss and Jim Cornette!!!