The Bella Twins Win Image Award, Mainstream Coverage of Koloff and Steele’s Deaths, Updated ROH Anniversay PPV Line-Up

The Bella Twins Win Image Award

Friday night in Los Angeles, The Bella Twins won a Women’s Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Reality Series for their work on “Total Divas”.

Mainstream Coverage of Koloff and Steele’s Deaths

WITC in North Carolina has covered the passing of former WWWF champion Ivan Koloff, and you can read the piece at this link.

The Altoona Mirror covered the passing of WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele and you can read the piece at this link.

David Grosby of ESPN Radio also published a piece on his relationship with George Steele and you can read that at this link.

Updated ROH Anniversay PPV Line-Up

Ring of Honor will present its 15th Anniversary PPV on Friday, March 10th from The Sams Town Casino in Las Vegas, airing on traditional PPV outlets and streaming live on The Fite App, which you can download to your cell phone, Samsung Smart TV, iPad, iPhone and other mobile devices for free by clicking here .

The updated lineup for the PPV features:

*ROH champion Adam Cole vs. Christopher Daniels.

*ROH TV champion Marty Scurll vs. Lio Rush.

*ROH Tag Team champions The Young Bucks vs. Roppongi Vice – Las Vegas Streetfight.

*Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish to determine top contender to ROH title (should Fish win belt on 3/4, Adam Cole will face Lethal at PPV)

*ROH Six Man Tag Team champions The Kingdom vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys.

For ticket information and more on ROH, visit www.ROHWrestling.com.