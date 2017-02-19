Cody Rhodes Controversy at PWG Event As we noted in our results coverage of Saturday night’s PWG Only Kings Understand Each Other event in Reseda, CA there was a bit of controversy in the match between former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes and Trevor Lee. According to fans in attendance, Lee said something to the effect of “f*** Dusty Rhodes”, the late WWE Hall of Famer and father of Cody, which upset him before and during the bout. Of course Lee was playing the heel in the match, and was in full character when making the otherwise tasteless remark, but it seems that everything has turned out fine in the aftermath. Cody took to Twitter after the PWG event: I have ONE rule when you wrestle me or include me in interviews. I did not mention it to my opponent tonight. I apologize on my behalf… — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 19, 2017 …for the match in Reseda. 100% accidental. Folks get carried away. Apology accepted. Edited from the film. Thank you for understanding. — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 19, 2017 Charlotte & Brie Battle For Divas Title Featured below, WWE takes a look back at a time just before the “women’s revolution” went into full swing. Watch the full match between Charlotte Flair and Brie Bella, as the two Superstars battle for the now defunct WWE Divas Championship. As we have previously noted, there have been several rumors and reports that the company is in talks with former female wrestlers from the “Divas Era” for a possible angle with several current talents, that may take place at this year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view in Orlando.