The following are results from this weekend’s WWE Edmonton live event in Alberta, Canada. While these shows are generally your standard house show affair, we do have one piece of interesting news today, as it appears that David Benoit was in attendance at the event, and even had the chance to step into the ring. David is of course the son of the late Chris Benoit, and someone we haven’t heard much about on the WWE end of things since the company abandoned all mention of the Benoit name in 2007. @WWE Edmonton should be a great show pic.twitter.com/FezgoXNobu — David benoit (@RealDavidBenoit) February 19, 2017 WWE Edmonton Live Results

February 18, 2017 (1) Apollo Crews def. Dolph Ziggler (2) Heath Slater & Rhyno def. The Ascension (3) Mojo Rawley def. Aiden English (4) Natalya & Tamina Snuka def. Alexa Bliss & Carmella (5) Baron Corbin def. Kalisto (6) America Alpha def. Breezango to retain the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships. (7) Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and AJ Styles in a triple threat match to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship.