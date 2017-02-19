WWE Bakersfield Live Event Results (2/18): Reigns vs Strowman, Samoa Joe vs Sami Zayn, Triple Threat Title Match and More

WWE Bakersfield Live Event Results

2/18/17

Bakersfield, CA

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

Enzo and Big Cass beat Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

Neville beat Rich Swann to retain the Cruiserweight Title.

The Golden Truth, Curtis Axel and Sin Cara beat The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson beat Cesaro/Sheamus and The New Day to retain the Tag Team Titles.

Bayley and Sasha Banks beat Charlotte and Nia Jax.

Samoa Joe beat Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns beat Braun Strowman by DQ when Strowman walloped Reigns with the ring steps.