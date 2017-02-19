Tyler Bate Interview WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate was a guest on The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast to talk about his WWE UK Tournament experience and wanting to meet Vince McMahon. You can listen to the entire interview here. Highlights below: On His WWE UK Tournament Experience “Everybody that I have met has been a huge help, like Triple H is a wonderful man. He’s really helped me with adapting to the WWE style of performing. All the guys behind the scenes that you don’t really see on TV more, like Matt Bloom, who’s the Head Coach at the PC, he’s been a huge help and William Regal as well. They’re all fantastic and amazing at their jobs.” On Wanting to Meet Vince McMahon “I walked passed him briefly when I was at the Royal Rumble show, but hopefully someday soon, I’ll get to sit down and have a chat with him and get to talk to him properly, because everybody who gets into professional wrestling dreams of meeting Vince McMahon. I’ve had the conversation in my head thousands of times, when I’m lying in bed, thinking ‘What am I going to say when I meet Vince McMahon?’ Because he’s ‘The Man’ in wrestling, he owns wrestling.” WWE Tryout WWE has posted the following video featuring super-heavyweights Lakeem Bradberry and Spencer Charette at a WWE tryout. You can watch the video below: