Tonight’s WWE Raw will take place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the Road to WrestleMania 33 continues. As always, join us for live coverage at 8pm EST.

Confirmed for tonight’s show is Braun Strowman vs. Big Show and WWE.com is hyping the following:

-Strowman and Big Show to battle on Raw

-Is Bayley’s Raw Women’s Championship victory tainted?

-Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho: Best friends no more

-Who can stop Samoa Joe?