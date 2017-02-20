Injured WWE Star Returns at Live Event, New “Table for 3” Premiering This Week, New Day Has Non-PG Twitter Exchange

New “Table for 3” Premiering This Week
This Friday at 4:30 EST WWE Network will debut a new episode of “Table for 3”. The guests will be WWE Hall of Famers Stan Hansen, Bob Backlund and Larry Zbyszko. Below is the official synopsis for the show:
Injured WWE Star Returns at Live Event
Tamina Snuka returned to the ring at weekend WWE live events in Canada, teaming with Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Tamina had been sidelined with injury since April of last year.
New Day Has Non-PG Twitter Exchange
New Day continues to tease New Day Ice Cream as Kofi Kingston and Big E had the following exchange:
