Injured WWE Star Returns at Live Event, New “Table for 3” Premiering This Week, New Day Has Non-PG Twitter Exchange

New “Table for 3” Premiering This Week

This Friday at 4:30 EST WWE Network will debut a new episode of “Table for 3”. The guests will be WWE Hall of Famers Stan Hansen, Bob Backlund and Larry Zbyszko. Below is the official synopsis for the show:

“1970’s Sports Entertainment Legends and WWE Hall of Famers Larry Zbyszko, Stan Hansen and Bob Backlund recall career highlights over dinner!”

Injured WWE Star Returns at Live Event

Tamina Snuka returned to the ring at weekend WWE live events in Canada, teaming with Natalya to defeat Alexa Bliss and Carmella. Tamina had been sidelined with injury since April of last year.

New Day Has Non-PG Twitter Exchange

New Day continues to tease New Day Ice Cream as Kofi Kingston and Big E had the following exchange:

Big E:

I thought the product tagline “You can’t lick The New Day but you can lick our cream!” had some potential. @TrueKofi disagrees. Vehemently.

Kofi Kingston: