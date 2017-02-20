Why The Revival Is Still In NXT, How To Fix Apollo Crews & Bo Dallas

This third of four CSR videos this weekend starts off with Josh Isenberg talking NXT in 90 seconds. Here’s a clip of what he had to say with the tag division: Isenberg: Three tag teams, three credible teams. Going to have to put all of them in at title match heading into Orlando. I do think The Revival, who have won everything n NXT they can, should be at WrestleMania against American Alpha but I realize that pause button is on to resurrect The Uso’s heel gimmick that we got 6 months ago. He goes on to talk about the UK tournament, the women and more. Then we go into studio with Justin LaBar and Ronnell Hunt. They each pick a wrestler who they feel needs some new direction. Ronnell Hunt picks Apollo Crews: Hunt: He has a stature of Ezekial Jackson but athleticism of Rey Mysterio. Guy is amazing. This doesn’t often happen. With him having such great talent, needs to be booked in a very particular way. I’m look for him to have a good singles match and storyline. LaBar: It comes down to nobody cares. It was the problem with the Ziggler vs him and Kalisto. Hasn’t been any reason lately to care about those babyface so you don’t care about Ziggler bullying them. I relate Crews to Neville. Both very good in ring. Neville reliable but other than the Cody Rhodes thing there was nothing given to him. Neville gets injured and that time away ;et people forget him or miss him and now the heel turn he’s doing some great stuff. Crews needs a reset. Maybe he needs to go back to NXT. Not a demotion but NXT is a third brand basically. That reset as a heel can help put things back in line. Finally, they talk about what to do with Bo Dallas. See the full video below: