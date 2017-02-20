Broken Tribute to Giraffe Washington Broken Matt Hardy paid tribute to George Washington during President’s Day. And by George Washington, we of course mean his reincarnated spirit that lives inside of a giraffe, as seen on Impact Wrestling. Man… Isn’t wrestling great? Happy #PresidentsDay to my DELIGHTFUL friend & CONFIDANT, Our 1st President, George Washington. George appears on #IMPACTonPOP Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DXrBEUotb6 — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 20, 2017 Take 15% Off On Your Wrestling Merch ProWrestlingTees.com has a big 15% off sale on everything on the website in celebration of President’s Day. The offer is valid through February 21 until 12:00 p.m. central time, just use the code “PREZ” at check-out. Might we recommend one of our official Wrestlezone shirts?