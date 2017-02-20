Broken Matt Pays Presidents Day Tribute to Giraffe Washington, Take 15% Off Everything Today at Pro Wrestling Tees

Mike Killam
Photo Credit: www.SI.com

Broken Matt Hardy paid tribute to George Washington during President’s Day. And by George Washington, we of course mean his reincarnated spirit that lives inside of a giraffe, as seen on Impact Wrestling. Man… Isn’t wrestling great?

ProWrestlingTees.com has a big 15% off sale on everything on the website in celebration of President’s Day. The offer is valid through February 21 until 12:00 p.m. central time, just use the code “PREZ” at check-out. Might we recommend one of our official Wrestlezone shirts?

