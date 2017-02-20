The following are live event results from Friday’s NXT show in Cocoa, Florida. This was the local Performance Center crew house show, which usually means it’s mostly talent not on TV yet mixed in with a few bigger names to bring in fans. Asuke and Tye Dillinger were easily the most over stars of the night, with Heidi Lovelace, Tommy End and the main event getting some good reactions as well. (1) Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic def. The Ealy Twins (2) Elias Samson def. Buddy Murphy (3) Oney Lorcan def. Dan Matha (4) Tye Dillinger & Adrian Jaoude def. Tino Sabbatelli & Riddick Moss (5) Asuka & Heidi Lovelace def. Mandy Rose & Macey Estrella. I have to admit, this is pretty cool as a long-time fan of Heidi. I got to see her goodbye at AAW a couple months ago and talk to her before she rode off into the sunset, and to see her working matches with Asuka is so well-deserved. (6) Aleister Black (the former Tommy End) def. Andrade Cien Almas (7) SAnitY (Killian Dain, Nikki Cross & Alexander Wolfe) def. Angelo Dawkins, Liv Morgan & Montez Ford