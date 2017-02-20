Noelle Foley Learns How to Take a Back Body Drop (Video), WWE Ranks the Top 10 Tag Team Finishers in History

Noelle Foley Learns the Back Body Drop

In the video featured below, Noelle Foley learns how to take a back body drop during a training session which included her Hall of Fame father and Raw general manager Mick Foley. The company was filming for the WWE Network series Holy Foley, in which Noelle’s desire to become a pro wrestler is part of the ongoing plot.

Top 10 Tag Team Maneuvers

WWE ranks the ten greatest tag team finishers in company history in the video featured below.