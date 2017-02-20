2017 WWE Payback Date and Location Revealed, Hulk Hogan in Overseas Ad (Video), Daniels vs Briscoe on ROH TV Tonight

2017 WWE Payback Date and Location Revealed

The 2017 WWE Payback PPV will take place on Sunday, April 30th, 2017 at the SAP Center in San Jose, CA. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday morning.

Hulk Hogan in Overseas Ad

Hulk Hogan is featured in a new ad for the insurance company Centraal Beheer in the Netherlands. In the commercial, which you can watch at this link, Hogan stops a robber from stealing a purse and instead of actually hurting him, he puts on a wrestling show for the surrounding tourists.

Daniels vs Briscoe on ROH TV Tonight

Toight at 7pm EST, The FITE App will be airing ROH TV featuring the following. You can download the FITE App free via iTunes and Google Play at this link.