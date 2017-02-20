Bill Apter Calls Bray Wyatt “One Of The Weirdest People” To Ever Hold The WWE Championship



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter released the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? this past Friday morning. The latest episode will be released this Friday.

You can find some of Apter’s comments regarding Bray Wyatt as WWE Champion transcribed below.

BA: He has got to be one of the weirdest people to ever hold this championship. If you really think about this and go outside the box of pro wrestling: Is this a guy that you could put on a celebrity talk show with the belt? I don’t mean that in a bad way. He’s a really unusual character to be holding that belt. That belt is usually awarded to someone who doesn’t have that much of a gimmick and is more of a wrestler type. This is really one of the most unusual champions that I have ever seen.

This past week’s episode features a brand new, in-depth interview with legendary pro wrestler Manny Fernandez.

It also features classic audio from Apter’s archives from:

Mike & Eddie Graham

Freddie Blassie

Bruno Sammartino

Bill takes time at the top of the show to discuss a variety of headlines from this past week in wrestling including:

The passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr.

Teddy Long being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame

Bray Wyatt as the new WWE Champion and whether he fits the image of a WWE Champion

Bayley & Naomi changing the face of the WWE Women’s Divison

Linda McMahon being sworn in as a member of Trump’s cabinet

The McMahon Family and Trump posing in the Oval Office

More…

