The Irish sportbook Paddy Power has had odds on who will walk out of Wrestlemania 33 with the WWE Heavyweight and Universal Championships for over a month and there has been no major changes in Randy Orton and Brock Lesnar leaving with those titles respectively.
Odds are now also being offered on the Intercontinental, United States, both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s Championships as well as how many title changes there will be at Mania. The Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal also has odds.
Right now Bayley and Naomi, the current champions, are according to these odds expected to still be champions after the Wrestlemania 33 is in the books. Also Kevin Owens is favored to win the United States Championship, currently held by the man he turned on, Chris Jericho, in a much anticipated and thoroughly built up match.
Baron Corbin is favored to be Intercontinental Champion, a title currently held by Dean Ambrose. Corbin has never held a title in the WWE, including during his dominant run in NXT. Braun Strowman is favored to win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal this year, which seems perfectly reasonable considering Braun has been moving up in star power more than anyone else and yet has no planned Mania match to speak of.
How many title changes will there be at Wrestlemania? Even bets are being taken at 6-7 and this seems like a high number with only 9 titles for the main roster and no confirmation on if all of them will even be defended.
The European fractional odds can be explained as follows. A wager of the nember on the right of the forward slash would win the number on the left. For example Brock Lesnar is favored at 1/10 to be Universal Champion, so a $10 bet would win only $1 because it’s not as risky as betting on Big Show to be champion at odds of 80/1. There a $1 bet could win $80 because the possibility is very unlikely.
WWE Champion by End of Wrestlemania 33
WWE Universal Champion by End of Wrestlemania 33
WWE United States Champion by End of Show
WWE Intercontinental Champion by End of Show
WWE Raw Women’s Champion by End of Show
WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion by End of Show
Number of Titles to Change Hands at Wrestlemania 33
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
