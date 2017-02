The following press release has been issued:

Sweepstakes grand prize includes a trip to Orlando, FL., tickets to WrestleMania 33, a new Samsung Galaxy S7 with one-year of service and more!

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2017 – Cricket Wireless is once again the exclusive wireless sponsor of WrestleMania 33. To celebrate, Cricket is giving you a chance to enter to win a trip to see all the action live, April 2, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. Today through March 19, WWE fans can enter the VIP sweepstakes. Simply head to your local Cricket Wireless store or go to http://www.cricketsweepstakes.com/WWE33.

The Grand Prize winner will receive:

· Roundtrip airfare and lodging for 2

· A $500 prepaid gift card

· A new Samsung Galaxy S7 with 1 year of Cricket Wireless service

· A pair of tickets to WrestleMania 33, WrestleMania Axxess, and VIP WrestleMania Pre-Party Passes

Additionally, three first prize winners will get a new Samsung Galaxy S7 with 6 months of wireless service from Cricket. And 10 second prize winners will receive a replica WWE Intercontinental Championship Commemorative Title Belt autographed by WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler.

“WrestleMania is one of the biggest sports and entertainment events in the world. Cricket is the only wireless provider giving WWE fans a chance to see it live,” said Tiffany Baehman, vice president and chief marketing officer of Cricket Wireless. “To build on the excitement around WrestleMania, we are hosting an in-store Meet & Greet in Orlando on March 31 with a WWE Superstar, and we’ll be on-site participating in WrestleMania Axxess from March 30 through April 2. We’re bringing our customers closer to the action in and outside the ring.”

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is bringing consumers more value with a simple, friendly, and reliable nationwide wireless experience with no annual contract. The power of Cricket is our nationwide 4G LTE network that covers more than 319** million people; easy and affordable plans prices that include monthly taxes and fees; and a great selection of phones customers love. Cricket, Something to Smile About. To check out the new Cricket or find a store near you, visit cricketwireless.com. Learn more on the Cricket newsroom and blog. And connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. Coverage not available everywhere. © 2017 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

** Based on coverage in U.S. licensed areas. Compatible device required. Coverage not available everywhere. 4G LTE coverage is not equivalent to overall network coverage.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide in 25 languages. WWE Network, the first-ever 24/7 over-the-top premium network that includes all live pay-per-views, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library, is currently available in more than 175 countries. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Mexico City, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Dubai, Munich and Tokyo.

Additional information on WWE (NYSE: WWE) can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com. For information on our global activities, go to http://www.wwe.com/worldwide/.

NO PURCHASE OR SUBMISSION TO SALES PRESENTATION NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Sweepstakes begins 12:01AM EST on 2/20/17 and ends 11:59PM EST on 3/19/17. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C. who are at least the age of majority in their jurisdiction of residence at time of entry. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Subject to full Official Rules available at http://www.cricketwirelessrules.com/WWE33. Sponsored by Cricket Wireless LLC, 575 Morosgo Drive West Tower, 14th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30324. Administrator: GroupCSE, LLC, 150 Interstate North Parkway, Atlanta, GA 30309.