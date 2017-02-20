More Details on The Rock at WWE Raw Tonight, Rock Rehearses in the Ring with Movie Actors (Photo)

Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?
As noted, The Rock will be at WWE Raw tonight to film scenes for the new WWE and Seven Bucks Productions movie “Fighting With My Family.” The movie will center around WWE star Paige and her family.
The Rock confirmed on Twitter that the filming will take place after Raw goes off the air tonight at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. Rock also posted the following photo of Thea Trinidad, who plays the Divas Champion in the movie, in the ring with indie wrestler Tessa Blanchard, who is apparently doing stunts/ring work for Florence Pugh, the actress playing Paige.