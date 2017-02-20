More Details on The Rock at WWE Raw Tonight, Rock Rehearses in the Ring with Movie Actors (Photo)

As noted, The Rock will be at WWE Raw tonight to film scenes for the new WWE and Seven Bucks Productions movie “Fighting With My Family.” The movie will center around WWE star Paige and her family. The Rock confirmed on Twitter that the filming will take place after Raw goes off the air tonight at The Staples Center in Los Angeles. Rock also posted the following photo of Thea Trinidad, who plays the Divas Champion in the movie, in the ring with indie wrestler Tessa Blanchard, who is apparently doing stunts/ring work for Florence Pugh, the actress playing Paige. Puttin’ in that ring work w/ @theatrinidadtmt (our Divas Champion) and @tessa_blanchard (our bad ass ring/stunt double) for their big match tonight at the Staples Center here in LA once RAW goes off the air. For those insiders who know the wrestling business, you know how hard these two independent female wrestlers work. For those who are are new to the wrestling world when you see our movie, just know you’re watching some very unique and special athletes achieve greatness in a male dominated world. Respect is given when it’s earned. Tonight, they earn it. Get ready WWE Universe and RAW crowd. It’s your night too. #FightingWithMyFamily #SquaredCircleDNA #BloodSweatRespect #StaplesCenter #LA #RAW A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:01pm PST