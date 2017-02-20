Eric Bischoff Announces Jake Roberts As His Podcast Guest This Wednesday; Talks McMahons & Trump Photo



Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has just announced WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts for his podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, this Wednesday:

This past Wednesday’s episode featured former WCW & WWE Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Okerlund!

You can find some of Eric and I’s comments from this past week’s episode regarding the recent McMahon family photo with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office transcribed below.

EB: I just reposted it a little while ago while I was eating lunch and waiting to do this. Yes, it’s pretty awesome. NH: It’s surreal, right? Regardless of which side of the aisle you are sitting on. If you are a wrestling fan, to see the McMahon Family in the Oval Office and not only that Donald Trump has one of Triple H’s kids holding the photo of him shaving Vince McMahon’s head. That’s crazy. EB: It is. Somebody retweeted or tweeted a message to me saying, “Stone Cold Steve Austin has hit 49% of the people in this photo with a stunner!” I think it was cool as hell. It made me smile. It made me laugh.

The McMahons are in the White House. :: gulps :: pic.twitter.com/UlIMCMD6Pe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) February 15, 2017

This week’s episode of Bischoff on Wrestling starts with Eric giving his take on a couple of stories from around the business of pro wrestling from this past week including:

Brock Lesnar retiring from MMA

WWE’s 2016 4th Quarter Financial Report

Linda McMahon being confirmed as a member of Donald Trump’s cabinet

The McMahon Family photo with Donald Trump in the White House

Teddy Long joining the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class

Eric then welcomes his guest for this week former WWE & WCW Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Okerlund! During his return appearance Gene and Eric speak candidly about:

How Gene broke in to the business

Their respective relationships with Verne Gagne

The first time that Gene worked with Andre the Giant

How Andre dealt with life on the road and visiting Japan

Gene’s memories of Hulk Hogan debuting for Verne Gagne and the AWA

Hulk struggling with promos early in his career

Gene’s relationship with WWE Producer Kevin Dunn

How Kevin Dunn came to work for WWE

Gene’s Summerslam 1989 blooper where the set started to collapse around him

How Vince McMahon and Verne Gagne are similar and different

Gene’s 1993 exit from the then WWF

Gene’s WCW debut and Hulk following him not long after

Gene’s transition from WWF to WCW

The reaction Gene had to Eric and WCW giving away WWE’s results on Nitro

Mick Foley not being happy about the results being given away

The night Hulk Hogan turned and joined the NWO

Gene’s reaction to the way the NWO was being booked

What Gene is doing now with WWE

Their differences over the years

Something we don’t know about Gene

Who Gene’s “One Bad Cat” is

This episode wraps up with an extended edition of the #BischoffOnWrestling mail bag segment

You can listen to the full archives from Bischoff on Wrestling in the embedded audio player below: