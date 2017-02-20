Match Added to WWE Raw Tonight, Updated Event Line-Up

WWE has announced Cesaro and Sheamus vs Enzo Amore and Big Cass to determine the new #1 contenders to the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles will take place on WWE Raw tonight in LA.

While not officially, the Raw Tag Team Title bout will likely take place at WWE Fastlane. Below is the updated line-up for Raw tonight, and be sure to join us at 8pm EST for live play-by-play coverage!

-Enzo and Cass vs. Sheamus and Cesaro in a #1 contender’s match

-Braun Strowman vs. Big Show

-Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho Fallout

-Samoa Joe and more