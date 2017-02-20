The Rock Cuts A Promo During WWE RAW Pre-Show, More Details On Tonight’s Film Shoot, HHH Congratulates DDP

WWE Hall of Fame

Triple H posted the following Tweet, congratulating Diamond Dallas Page for his WWE Hall of Fame induction:

Manager, performer, master of the Diamond Cutter, Yoga Instructor, good friend of over 25 years & now @WWE Hall of Famer. Congrats @RealDDP! pic.twitter.com/PrY68cedpV — Triple H (@TripleH) February 20, 2017

The Rock

As noted earlier, The Rock is backstage at RAW to film content for the new Paige / Knight family film “Fighting With My Family”.

The Rock also appeared before the crowd shortly before RAW went on air. It’s unknown how the footage will be used, but cameras were rolling as The Great One as he entered the arena. IGN.com’s Eric Goldman, who is in attendance tonight, said The Rock cut a promo for the crowd and joked about not casting John Cena in it because it’s a good movie, then Vince McMahon walked The Rock backstage.

It was also revealed that The Rock will not appear on RAW tonight, but will be back out after the show to film a scene in the movie, which will feature Paige defeating AJ Lee for the WWE Divas Championship.

WHAT !? THE ROCK IS AT #RAW ! But they don’t show it on tv.. pic.twitter.com/k579bVfz76 — Handsome Rusev (@BotchISLife) February 21, 2017