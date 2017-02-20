WWE Dedicates RAW To George “The Animal” Steele, Artwork & Synopsis For New Seth Rollins DVD, The New Day Gets A Singing Lesson (Video)

Building The Architect

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has posted the following image and synopsis for the upcoming “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD.

The DVD is scheduled for release in May in the United States and United Kingdom; there are no plans for a Blu-Ray release. The release is expected to include a new interview with Rollins and a match compilation.

“Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” “The Architect” has created the perfect blueprint for success in WWE with multiple championships, a massive fan base, and a plethora of incredible matches under his belt. Now for the first time ever, hear from Seth Rollins himself as he tells his story of how he became a sports-entertainment megastar.

George The Animal Steele

WWE dedicated tonight’s show to WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away this weekend:

Tonight's #RAW is in memory of the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer George "The Animal" Steele. pic.twitter.com/xDIeBzrYup — WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2017

The New Day

The following video features The New Day getting a singing lesson from actor Skylar Astin: