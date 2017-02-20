WWE Dedicates RAW To George “The Animal” Steele, Artwork & Synopsis For New Seth Rollins DVD, The New Day Gets A Singing Lesson (Video)

Building The Architect
WrestlingDVDNetwork.com has posted the following image and synopsis for the upcoming “Seth Rollins: Building The Architect” DVD.
The DVD is scheduled for release in May in the United States and United Kingdom; there are no plans for a Blu-Ray release. The release is expected to include a new interview with Rollins and a match compilation.
George The Animal Steele
WWE dedicated tonight’s show to WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away this weekend:
The New Day
The following video features The New Day getting a singing lesson from actor Skylar Astin:
