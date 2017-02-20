Tag Team Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane PPV, Fastlane Theme Revealed, Skylar Astin Visits Backstage At RAW

WWE Fastlane

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship against Enzo Amore & Big Cass at the upcoming WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Enzo and Cass defeated Sheamus and Cesaro in a number one contender’s match on RAW tonight to earn the title shot.

Watch This

On a related note, it was confirmed that the WWE Fastlane theme is “Watch This” by Will Roush. The song also served as the theme song for the 2016 WWE Fastlane PPV.

WWE RAW

The following video features actor Skylar Astin talking to Mike Rome about being backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW taping in Los Angeles. Astin talks about being a life long WWE fan, his recent online interactions with Stephanie McMahon, Wrestlemania 33 and much more:

