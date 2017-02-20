WWE Remembers George “The Animal” Steele, Mario Lopez At RAW (Videos), Cruiserweights In Action, More Taped For WWE Main Event

George “The Animal” Steele

WWE aired the above video during WWE RAW as a tribute to George “The Animal” Steele, who passed away this weekend.

WWE Main Event

WWE taped the following matches for this week’s WWE Main Event before tonight’s WWE RAW taping:

Cedric Alexander & TJ Perkins versus Noam Dar and Tony Nese

Bo Dallas versus Sin Cara

WWE RAW

A number of notable names and celebrities are at RAW in Los Angeles tonight, and the following video features Mario Lopez talking about bringing his son to his first WWE live event: