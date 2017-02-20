New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane PPV, Updated Card, Smackdown Battle Royal Promo, Kendrick Brutalizes Tozawa (Videos)

WWE Fastlane

As seen on WWE RAW tonight, Charlotte informed Bayley she would be invoking her rematch clause and would challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Fastlane.

The RAW Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane was also determined on WWE RAW tonight; the updated match card is below:

WWE Universal Championship

Bill Goldberg vs Kevin Owens (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Jack Gallagher vs Neville (c)

RAW Tag Team Championship

Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c)

RAW Women’s Championship

Charlotte vs Bayley (c)

Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns

WWE Smackdown Live

WWE aired the following promo tonight, hyping tomorrow night’s battle royal on WWE Smackdown Live. The winner of the match will receive a title shot at Wrestlemania 33, after Randy Orton said he will not fight Bray Wyatt as champion.

RAW

The following video features Brian Kendrick attacking Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW tonight: