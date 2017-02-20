New Title Match Confirmed For WWE Fastlane PPV, Updated Card, Smackdown Battle Royal Promo, Kendrick Brutalizes Tozawa (Videos)

WWE Fastlane
As seen on WWE RAW tonight, Charlotte informed Bayley she would be invoking her rematch clause and would challenge for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE Fastlane.
The RAW Tag Team Championship match at Fastlane was also determined on WWE RAW tonight; the updated match card is below:
WWE Universal Championship
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
RAW Tag Team Championship
RAW Women’s Championship
Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns
WWE Smackdown Live
WWE aired the following promo tonight, hyping tomorrow night’s battle royal on WWE Smackdown Live. The winner of the match will receive a title shot at Wrestlemania 33, after Randy Orton said he will not fight Bray Wyatt as champion.
RAW
The following video features Brian Kendrick attacking Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW tonight:
