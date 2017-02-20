Vince McMahon Appears Before WWE Raw, “Fires” The Rock in Pre-Show Segment (Video), Steve Austin Backstage at The Staples Center

Vince McMahon Appears Before WWE Raw, “Fires” The Rock in Pre-Show Segment
As noted, The Rock made an appearance in front of the live crowd before WWE Raw tonight in Los Angeles, and cut a promo during which he took a shot at John Cena. Rock said he will be filming scenes for his new movie “Fighting with My Family” after Raw, and said “John Cena is in the movie. I’m kidding, we want a good movie!”
Vince McMahon also made an appearance on the pre-Raw segment, and you can check out photos and videos below:
Steve Austin Backstage at The Staples Center (Photos & Video)
As seen in the photo below, Steve Austin is backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight:
