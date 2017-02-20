Vince McMahon Appears Before WWE Raw, “Fires” The Rock in Pre-Show Segment (Video), Steve Austin Backstage at The Staples Center

Vince McMahon Appears Before WWE Raw, “Fires” The Rock in Pre-Show Segment As noted, The Rock made an appearance in front of the live crowd before WWE Raw tonight in Los Angeles, and cut a promo during which he took a shot at John Cena. Rock said he will be filming scenes for his new movie “Fighting with My Family” after Raw, and said “John Cena is in the movie. I’m kidding, we want a good movie!” Vince McMahon also made an appearance on the pre-Raw segment, and you can check out photos and videos below: Vince McMahon just fired The Rock before Raw pic.twitter.com/v6AsmnOQh7 — Nick Schwartz (@Nick_Schwartz) February 21, 2017 Funny moment: Rock got walked off stage by Vince McMahon. #raw pic.twitter.com/pjcXOt9G6t — Marcus Vanderberg (@marcowill) February 21, 2017 .@TheRock AND Vince McMahon!!!?!?? #RAW pic.twitter.com/q2HQCW330F — Ry Ryan (@_RyRyan) February 21, 2017 Steve Austin Backstage at The Staples Center (Photos & Video) As seen in the photo below, Steve Austin is backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles tonight:

