Brock Lesnar Appears On RAW, Heyman Comments On Goldberg / Owens (Video), Lana Steals The New Day’s Ice Cream Plans

Brock Lesnar

As noted earlier tonight, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman were spotted outside of the Staples Center tonight, but weren’t advertised for tonight’s WWE RAW.

Lesnar and Heyman ended up appearing in a backstage interview segment with Michael Cole; you can read a summary below:

Michael Cole talks about Goldberg’s recent history with Brock Lesnar, and leads to the WWE Fastlane title match with Kevin Owens. Heyman cuts him off and says people call Goldberg versus Owens a historic match that could affect Lesnar’s spot, but they disagree.

Lesnar gets up and chases Cole off, then Heyman keeps talking as Lesnar stares into the camera. Heyman says Owens’ attack on Chris Jericho is getting a lot of talk about Owens being dangerous, but Lesnar disagrees. Heyman says now Owens might take Goldberg lightly, and some think Owens will shock Goldberg at Fastlane and he has a chance to enter Wrestlemania with the title, but they disagree. Heyman says Goldberg winning at Fastlane will just add one more thing Lesnar can take from Goldberg, and that includes his health, career and now a title, and they agree with that.



WWE RAW

