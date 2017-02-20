Seth Rollins, Goldberg Appearing On RAW Next Week, WWE Honors Barack Obama For Black History Month (Video)

WWE RAW
Next week’s episode of WWE RAW will feature the return of Goldberg to hype the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, and Seth Rollins will appear for a new interview updating his status.
WWE confirmed both appearances on air tonight on RAW; next week’s show will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin:
Black History Month
WWE aired the following video as part of their Black History Month celebration, honoring the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?