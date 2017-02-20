Seth Rollins, Goldberg Appearing On RAW Next Week, WWE Honors Barack Obama For Black History Month (Video)

Bill Pritchard
wwe youngstown

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

WWE RAW

Next week’s episode of WWE RAW will feature the return of Goldberg to hype the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view, and Seth Rollins will appear for a new interview updating his status.

WWE confirmed both appearances on air tonight on RAW; next week’s show will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

Black History Month

WWE aired the following video as part of their Black History Month celebration, honoring the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama:

barack-obamablack history monthGoldbergSeth RollinsWWEWWE Raw
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"