Diamond Dallas Page Joins The WWE Hall Of Fame (Video), TV Actress Appears At RAW, Did You Enjoy This Week’s RAW?

WWE RAW

As noted, a number of celebrities were at the Staples Center for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW in Los Angeles. Titus O’Neil posted the following photo with actress Sherri Shepherd, who has appeared on WWE TV before, most notably in a few on-screen segments with MVP back in 2009:

Related: Vince McMahon Appears Before WWE Raw, “Fires” The Rock in Pre-Show Segment (Video), Steve Austin Backstage at The Staples Center

Pop or Tap

This week’s episode of RAW featured Bayley’s first show as Women’s Champion, a Cruiserweight Championship contract signing, Big Show versus Roman Reigns and much more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and comments section below:

Feel The Bang

WWE aired the following video for Diamond Dallas Page’s 2017 WWE Hall of Fame induction announcement:

Related: Diamond Dallas Page Reveals When He Got His WWE HOF Induction Call, Legitimizing WCW, Who He’s Excited To Share The Experience With