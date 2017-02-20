First Look At Actress Playing Paige, More Scenes From ‘Fighting With My Family’ Filming At WWE RAW In LA (Photos & Video)

As noted earlier, The Rock and the cast of his ‘Fighting With My Family’ movie were in Los Angeles to film some scenes, and were on hand after RAW to record.

The following photos and videos feature a first look at actress Florence Pugh as Paige, Tessa Blanchard as her stunt double, as well as former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad as AJ Lee. Some of the content features Paige’s WWE RAW debut, when she beat Lee for the Divas Championship: