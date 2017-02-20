The Rock Calls CM Punk In The Ring At WWE RAW In Los Angeles (Video), Punk Comments

During tonight’s post show filming of ‘Fighting With My Family’, The Rock called CM Punk in the middle of the ring and left him a voicemail.

The Rock first attempted to FaceTime with Punk but apparently couldn’t get through due to the crappy wi-fi in the Staples Center, so he instead left a voicemail. Rock insisted this was not a joke, and recorded a voicemail for Punk that included the fans chanting for him. You can watch The Rock’s call in the videos below.

Punk later posted the following remarks on Twitter after news of the segment broke and he received the voicemail:

I’m walking Larry. It’s his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017