News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live; More Battle Royal Names Announced, Falls Count Anywhere Match and More

This week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live will take place from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.
The following has been announced for Smackdown Live:
-Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match
WWE is also teasing Alexa Bliss vs. injured SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi for tonight.
The following matches have been announced for 205 Live:
WWE.com is hyping the following for Smackdown tonight:
-A 10-Man Battle Royal will determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s opponent at WrestleMania
-How will The Usos destabilize SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha?
