News for Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live; More Battle Royal Names Announced, Falls Count Anywhere Match and More

This week’s editions of WWE Smackdown Live and 205 Live will take place from the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California.

The following has been announced for Smackdown Live:

-Nikki Bella vs. Natalya in a Falls Count Anywhere match

-A 10-man Battle Royal to determine WWE Champion Bray Wyatt’s opponent for WrestleMania 33. The 10-man match will feature John Cena, AJ Styles, The Miz, Luke Harper, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Kalisto, Mojo Rawley and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

WWE is also teasing Alexa Bliss vs. injured SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi for tonight.

The following matches have been announced for 205 Live:

-Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa

-Mustafa Ali vs. Noam Dar

-Tony Nese vs. Jack Gallagher

WWE.com is hyping the following for Smackdown tonight:

-How will The Usos destabilize SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha?