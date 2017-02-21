Former Women’s Champion at WWE Live Event, More Celebrities Attend WWE Raw in LA, Former Ring Announcer Backstage

Former Women’s Champion at WWE Live Event

Former WWE Women’s Champion Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, was backstage for Monday’s SmackDown live event in San Diego. Victoria is rumored to be one of the past WWE names the company has contacted about WrestleMania 33.

More Celebrities Attend WWE Raw

More names were backstage at Raw last night including former ring announcer Lilian Garcia, and it appears she was recording new episodes of her “Making Their Way To The Ring” podcast. The podcast will soon be releasing an interview with Naomi.

Former Ring Announcer Backstage

As noted, Sherri Shepherd, actor Mario Lopez and actor Skylar Astin were amongst the celebrity names in attendance for Raw last night. Former NBA player Tracy Murray was also hanging out backstage, and singer Scott Hoying of Pentatonix was also at ringside and backstage for the show.