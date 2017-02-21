DX Reunion Takes Place Backstage at WWE Raw (Photo), Note on Rusev’s Nose Guard, Chaotic Wrestling Airing Tonight

Note on Rusev’s Nose Guard

As seen on WWE TV, Rusev has been wearing a nose guard in the ring since January, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rusev has not been wearing the guard at WWE live events.

Chaotic Wrestling Airing Tonight

Tonight, via The FITE App, Chaotic Wrestling Episode #5 airs at 7pm EST. You can download the FITE App free on iTunes and Google Play at this link, and below is a Chaotic Wrestling hype video:

DX Reunion Takes Place Backstage at WWE Raw (Photo)

A mini DX reunion took place backstage at last night’s WWE Raw in Los Angeles as Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was backstage visiting and he posed for photos backstage with Brian “Road Dogg” James and Triple H: