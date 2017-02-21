Former WWE Star and Lucha Underground Stars Watch Raw in a Suite (Photo), WWE Stars Talk DDP in HOF (Video), Wrestler Birthdays

Wrestler Birthdays

In today’s wrestler birthday news, former WWE United States Champion Carlito turns 38 years old and former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oliver Grey turns 30.

Former WWE Star and Lucha Underground Stars Watch Raw in a Suite

Former WWE star JTG along with Lucha Underground stars Johnny Mundo and Taya watched Raw from a suite at the Staples Center last night:

WWE Stars Talk DDP in HOF

The Diamond Dallas Page YouTube page has released the following video, featuring pro wrestling stars reacting to news of DDP in the WWE Hall of Fame: