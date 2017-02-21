Bill Apter Talks Charlotte’s WWE Future, The New WWE Women’s Champions, Emmalina’s Debut, More



Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter released the latest episode of his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? this past Friday morning. The latest episode will be released this Friday.

You can find some of Apter’s comments regarding Naomi and Bayley as the new WWE Women’s Champions transcribed below.

Subscribe to Is Wrestling Fixed? on iTunes

On Naomi and Bayley as the new WWE Women’s Champions:

BA: I don’t want to see Charlotte’s shooting star coming down at this point. She is such a credit to that whole division. There’s a new image to the entire WWE Women’s Division right now but I want to see that strong style of Charlotte’s survive.

On the debut of Emmalina:

BA: So Emma is coming back allegedly? I don’t know what’s going on! That whole segment totally confused me. Emmalina is like your wife coming out as Emma originally and then she says, “I’m going for a makeover.” Then you don’t see the makeover for weeks and weeks and then she comes home and the husband looks at her and says, “Can you bring the real you back?” Maybe that’s what’s going on.

Related: Bill Apter Calls Bray Wyatt “One Of The Weirdest People” To Ever Hold The WWE Championship



This past week’s episode features a brand new, in-depth interview with legendary pro wrestler Manny Fernandez.

It also features classic audio from Apter’s archives from:

Mike & Eddie Graham

Freddie Blassie

Bruno Sammartino

Bill takes time at the top of the show to discuss a variety of headlines from this past week in wrestling including:

The passing of Chavo Guerrero Sr.

Teddy Long being inducted in to the WWE Hall of Fame

Bray Wyatt as the new WWE Champion and whether he fits the image of a WWE Champion

Bayley & Naomi changing the face of the WWE Women’s Divison

Linda McMahon being sworn in as a member of Trump’s cabinet

The McMahon Family and Trump posing in the Oval Office

More…

WrestleZone will have some of Bill and his guests comments transcribed on the site in the coming days.

Related: Bill Apter Asks Jerry Lawler Why He’s Still Wrestling On The Indies & Comments On The Rock-N-Roll Express Joining The WWE Hall of Fame

You can listen to the full archives for Is Wrestling Fixed? in the embedded audio player below: