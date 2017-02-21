John Cena Promoting Nintendo Switch On Pop-Up Tour, Trailer For The Rock’s New HBO Documentary (Video)

Switch
John Cena will be appearing at a new Nintendo Switch pop-up event in California to promote the new console’s launch.
According to Nintendo Life, Cena will appear at the invite only event in California (the other two are open to the public) and will showcase the face-to-face off-TV functionality of the 1-2 Switch launch game. Cena will play the game with invited fans and YouTube influencers.
This will be one of the first chances fans get to play the Nintendo Switch before launch; the full list of pop-up events (via Gamespot) is below:
Rock And A Hard Place
The following video is the new trailer for The Rock’s upcoming documentary on HBO called “Rock And A Hard Place”, inspired by his own experience with the law as a youth! The documentary will air March 27th:
