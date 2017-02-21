John Cena Promoting Nintendo Switch On Pop-Up Tour, Trailer For The Rock’s New HBO Documentary (Video)

Bill Pritchard
(Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Switch

John Cena will be appearing at a new Nintendo Switch pop-up event in California to promote the new console’s launch.

According to Nintendo Life, Cena will appear at the invite only event in California (the other two are open to the public) and will showcase the face-to-face off-TV functionality of the 1-2 Switch launch game. Cena will play the game with invited fans and YouTube influencers.

This will be one of the first chances fans get to play the Nintendo Switch before launch; the full list of pop-up events (via Gamespot) is below:

  • The Desert – Invite only
    Feb. 23, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. PT
    Blue Cloud Movie Ranch
    20019 Blue Cloud Rd.
    Santa Clarita, CA 91390
  • Aspen – Open to the public
    Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MT
    Snowmass Village
    45 Village Square
    Snowmass Village, CO 81615
  • New York – Open to the public
    March 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET
    Flatiron Plaza
    Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.
    New York, NY

Rock And A Hard Place

The following video is the new trailer for The Rock’s upcoming documentary on HBO called “Rock And A Hard Place”, inspired by his own experience with the law as a youth! The documentary will air March 27th:

