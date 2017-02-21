John Cena Promoting Nintendo Switch On Pop-Up Tour, Trailer For The Rock’s New HBO Documentary (Video)

Switch

John Cena will be appearing at a new Nintendo Switch pop-up event in California to promote the new console’s launch.

According to Nintendo Life, Cena will appear at the invite only event in California (the other two are open to the public) and will showcase the face-to-face off-TV functionality of the 1-2 Switch launch game. Cena will play the game with invited fans and YouTube influencers.

This will be one of the first chances fans get to play the Nintendo Switch before launch; the full list of pop-up events (via Gamespot) is below:

The Desert – Invite only

Feb. 23, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. PT

Blue Cloud Movie Ranch

20019 Blue Cloud Rd.

Santa Clarita, CA 91390

Feb. 27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. MT

Snowmass Village

45 Village Square

Snowmass Village, CO 81615

March 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. ET

Flatiron Plaza

Broadway between 23rd and 24th St.

New York, NY

Rock And A Hard Place

The following video is the new trailer for The Rock’s upcoming documentary on HBO called “Rock And A Hard Place”, inspired by his own experience with the law as a youth! The documentary will air March 27th: