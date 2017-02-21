Eric Young Talks About The Brotherhood Of Wrestling In ‘Life On The Road’, Relive Eddie Guerrero’s Smackdown Battle Royal Win (Video)

Life On The Road
NXT’s Eric Young is the featured writer in this week’s ‘Life On The Road’ for ESPN.com, talking about the brotherhood of wrestling, his reputation being important and much more.
EY talks about his beginnings in wrestling and the brotherhood taking care of him, and him paying it back; you can read a few excerpts below:
Smackdown
WWE posted the following clip in advance of tonight’s #1 Contender’s battle royal on Smackdown Live. The clip features Eddie Guerrero’s historic win in the first-ever Smackdown Rumble back in 2004; Eddie would go on to win the WWE Championship at No Way Out the following month:
Related: Eddie Guerrero’s Best And Most Memorable Moments
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?