Cody Rhodes Comments On If His Father Would’ve Enjoyed His Indy Run, If He Was Underutilized In WWE, Past Idea To Portray Cody & Stardust On TV

Total Wrestling Magazine has an interview with former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes as he talks what his father would think of his path since leaving WWE, whether he felt underutilized in WWE and portraying both Stardust and Cody Rhodes on WWE TV. You can read a few excerpts and purchase Total Wrestling Magazine here.
Cody Rhodes on whether his father, Dusty Rhodes would have enjoyed his independent run so far:
Cody on whether he felt underutilised in WWE:
On portraying Stardust and himself on WWE TV:
On whether portraying two different personas on separate brands would have worked:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?