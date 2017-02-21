Matt Riddle Comments On Staying On The Indies vs NXT, Working Comedy Matches, If CM Punk Will Fight In UFC Or Another Promotion

Matt Riddle was recently a guest on Live Audio Wrestling with John Pollock; you can read a few highlights (transcribed for LAW via Sean Pierce) or listen to the interview here.
Matt Riddle comments on wanting to stay on the indies as opposed to NXT at the moment:
Riddle on taking regular dates in Japan, if that is possible with his current schedule:
Riddle shares his thoughts on doing comedy matches:
Riddle shares his thoughts on CM Punk’s UFC debut fight at UFC 203:
Whether or not he thinks CM Punk will fight again in the UFC:
If CM Punk should fight in an another promotion:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?