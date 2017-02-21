Gene Okerlund Talks To Eric Bischoff About His Relationship w/ Kevin Dunn & Why Dunn Is, “The Real Deal”



The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling was released just now and features former WCW & WWE Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Okerlund!

You can find some of Gene and Eric’s comments transcribed below.

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes

EB: I know that you have a strong relationship to this day with Kevin Dunn who is an Executive Producer at WWE. I’m not sure exactly what his title is but he is “the guy” that produces their television.

GO: Oh yes.

EB: I know you’ve been friends with him for a long time. I believe you may actually be heading for an afternoon get together after this show is over. When did you first start working with Kevin? When did you realize that he is as good at what he does?

GO: Initially I worked with his dad Dennis. Great guy by the way. His eyesight was failing him and it was at a latter stage in his career with the McMahons and WWF. Kevin just kind of came on as probably a 19 or 20 year old. He was doing a little bit of this and a little bit of that. I think he did everything from tape to camera to producing. Vince was very elaborate in what he wanted in terms of production. Vignettes were even a big deal. So, Kevin kind of got in to it at that level. He turned out to be the real deal. The nuts and bolts of the juggernaut that you see today with all of this scripted production. You have to admit that the production values from the AWA to the WWE today are like night and day. Unrecognizable.

EB: Really from a production point of view the current WWE product, in my opinion, is second only to maybe the NFL.