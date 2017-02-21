Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video), RKO vs Diamond Cutter In WWE Champions, WWE Viewership Note

WWE Champions

Randy Orton shared the above video featuring footage from the new WWE Champions mobile game. The clip features a fantasy matchup between Orton and Diamond Dallas Page:

Diamond Cutter vs. The RKO? Not even a question. It only takes one RKO to go to #Viperville! #LetsSettleThis https://t.co/2BpXwDgYKj pic.twitter.com/pv2xWhTBVK — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) February 21, 2017

WWE RAW

This week’s WWE RAW viewership numbers will be delayed until tomorrow due to yesterday being President’s Day in the United States. Additionally, this week’s Smackdown numbers will be delayed until Thursday.

Top Ten WWE RAW Moments

The following video features this week’s Top Ten WWE RAW moments, including Braun Strowman versus Big Show and much more: