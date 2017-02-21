Top Ten WWE RAW Moments (Video), RKO vs Diamond Cutter In WWE Champions, WWE Viewership Note

WWE Champions
Randy Orton shared the above video featuring footage from the new WWE Champions mobile game. The clip features a fantasy matchup between Orton and Diamond Dallas Page:
WWE RAW
This week’s WWE RAW viewership numbers will be delayed until tomorrow due to yesterday being President’s Day in the United States. Additionally, this week’s Smackdown numbers will be delayed until Thursday.
Top Ten WWE RAW Moments
The following video features this week’s Top Ten WWE RAW moments, including Braun Strowman versus Big Show and much more:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?