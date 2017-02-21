Shinsuke Nakamura Says He’d Welcome An Opportunity To Face AJ Styles At Wrestlemania, Styles Responds

AJ Styles recently posted a Tweet directed at Shinsuke Nakamura, saying he already has a match at Wrestlemania, and will be main eventing (after he wins the Smackdown Battle Royal). The tweet was in regards to a recent phone interview with Yahoo Japan by Nakamura, who was talking about his first year in WWE, and possibly facing Styles at Wrestlemania 33. Nakamura said he’d noticed Styles doesn’t have a match at Wrestlemania 33 yet and would like the opportunity to face Styles, and he’s done a lot so far, but there’s still so much more to do in his WWE career. Japanese Audio Wrestling’s Chris Charlton tweeted a direct translated quote, which can be seen below, along with Styles’ response: https://t.co/PFqPvTfmjz Nakamura on his first year in wwe. pic.twitter.com/QZuzCk9w7A — chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 21, 2017 @ShinsukeN how’s this? Sorry, but I do have a match at Wrestlemania. N fact, I’ll be headlining Wrestlemania after tonight. — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) February 21, 2017