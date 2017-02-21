Share your thoughts on tonight’s SmackDown in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

February 21st, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com Daniel Bryan, Naomi and Alexa Bliss In-Ring Promo: Due to injury, @NaomiWWE must relinquish her SmackDown Women's Championship. #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/2WMeZWfvDi — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2017 Bryan welcomes us to the show. We’re 40 days away from WrestleMania and everybody knows that on the road to the WrestleMania there’s so many twist and turns. Bryan introduces Naomi who’s sporting a knee brace. Bryan agrees that Naomi deserved to be the SmackDown Women’s Champion. It’s because for years, Naomi worked so hard even when she wasn’t given all the opportunities. Bryan is proud of Naomi. Bryan is about to make one of his toughest decisions as general manager. Bryan talks about his journey to becoming World Champion and getting injured in the process. Bryan and Shane McMahon went over Naomi medical records. Because of the injury Naomi suffered at the Elimination Chamber, she’ll be forced to relinquish the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship. Naomi thanks Bryan for the kind words. Bryan understands her situation. Naomi talks about how she was on cloud nine last week and now she feels like she’s being knocked off the mountain. Naomi feels bad for her fans who’ve had her back during this journey. Naomi starts crying. When Naomi gives Bryan the title back that probably means WrestleMania is out of the picture as well. Naomi hands over the title to Bryan. Naomi gets a big round of applause. Bryan starts hugging Naomi. To whoever is borrowing her championship, when Naomi comes back, everybody will be feeling the glow. Alexa Bliss makes her way to the ring as Naomi was walking to the back. Bliss says that was amazing. Bliss could have gone without the sob stories. It was perfection when Naomi relinquished the title. Bliss wants her title rematch. We’re in a jaw right now. Bliss wants the crowd to shut up. She would like to help at all cause. Bliss wants Bryan to give the title to her. As difficult as it was for Bryan to take the title away from Naomi, he’s not going to give Bliss the title back. Bryan knows that Bliss wants her rematch. Tonight, Alexa Bliss will take on Becky Lynch for the Vacant WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, right now.