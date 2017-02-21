Jeff Jarrett Comments On Returning To Impact Wrestling, Anthem’s Shared Vision For The Future

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Newsweek about his new working relationship with Impact Wrestling under Anthem Sports & Entertainment; you can read a few excerpts below:
Jeff Jarrett comments on his return to Impact Wrestling with Anthem:
Jarrett comments on Impact Wrestling’s behind-the-scenes issues with ownership in 2016:
Jarrett says he and Anthem share a vision of using contracted talents along with establishing a working relationship with other promotions:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?