Jeff Jarrett Comments On Returning To Impact Wrestling, Anthem’s Shared Vision For The Future

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Newsweek about his new working relationship with Impact Wrestling under Anthem Sports & Entertainment; you can read a few excerpts below:

Jeff Jarrett comments on his return to Impact Wrestling with Anthem:

“From the very first meeting I had with them, it was very apparent to me how sound business-wise and structurally [they were] and where they wanted to go with things aligned with my thoughts. It was a pretty quick realization that we should work together.”

Jarrett comments on Impact Wrestling’s behind-the-scenes issues with ownership in 2016:

“It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

Jarrett says he and Anthem share a vision of using contracted talents along with establishing a working relationship with other promotions: