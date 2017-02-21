Jeff Jarrett Comments On Returning To Impact Wrestling, Anthem’s Shared Vision For The Future

Bill Pritchard

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke with Newsweek about his new working relationship with Impact Wrestling under Anthem Sports & Entertainment; you can read a few excerpts below:

Jeff Jarrett comments on his return to Impact Wrestling with Anthem: 

“From the very first meeting I had with them, it was very apparent to me how sound business-wise and structurally [they were] and where they wanted to go with things aligned with my thoughts. It was a pretty quick realization that we should work together.”

Jarrett comments on Impact Wrestling’s behind-the-scenes issues with ownership in 2016: 

“It was a black-eye on the industry. It wasn’t fruitful for anyone—whether you’re a fan of, a wrestler, an employee. It was a really ugly, unfortunate situation. It wasn’t good for the industry.”

Jarrett says he and Anthem share a vision of using contracted talents along with establishing a working relationship with other promotions: 

“WWE is the leader of the marketplace. But it’s only in the last three months did they start recognizing other wrestling promotions. For years I’ve been saying that.”

“Just recently we struck up a relationship with [Japan’s] Pro Wrestling Noah. It’s obvious with [independent tag team] The Young Bucks and [Impact’s] The Hardys, there’s some unique stuff being developed—that’s another extension of promotions working together. Part of the vision is to work within the wrestling community. That’s what fans want—dream match-ups.”

