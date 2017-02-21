Share your thoughts on tonight’s WWE 205 Live in the Disqus section below by using the #WrestleZone hashtag. If you’re on social media, use #WrestleZone to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show, and we want you to share our exclusive coverage page by using the social media buttons below!

Tweet WWE 205 Live Results

February 21st, 2017

Report by Josh Lopez for WrestleZone.com First Match: THE Brian Kendrick vs. Akira Tozawa Tozawa refuses to shake hands with Kendrick. Tozawa with forearm strikes to Kendrick. Tozawa with a flying senton for a two count. Tozawa bodyslams Kendrick. Tozawa goes into a ground and pound attack. Tozawa says that he doesn’t need Kendrick. Tozawa stomps on Kendrick back. Tozawa bounces Kendrick head on the top turnbuckle. Kendrick responds with a boot to the face of Tozawa. Tozawa fires up with a series of rapid fire knife edge chops. Tozawa chokes Kendrick with his boot. Kendrick kicks Tozawa chest. Tozawa knocks Kendrick off the ring apron. Kendrick whips Tozawa face first to the steel ring post. Kendrick rakes the eyes of Tozawa. Kendrick rolls Tozawa back into the ring. Kendrick with the cover for a two count. Kendrick with a series of crossfaces to Tozawa. Kendrick walks over Tozawa back. Kendrick lands a snap suplex for a two count. Tozawa with a spinning back kick to Kendrick. Kendrick lands another big boot. Kendrick goes for the Captain’s Hook, but Tozawa blocks it. Tozawa goes for the snap german suplex, but Kendrick gets back on his feet. Tozawa with a flying forearm smash that knocks Kendrick off the ring apron. Tozawa connects with a suicide dive. Kendrick tries to crawl under the ring. Kendrick bounces Tozawa head on the ring apron. Kendrick gets Tozawa ankles trapped on the ring apron which forces Tozawa to get disqualified. Winner: THE Brian Kendrick via Countout